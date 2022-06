said Mark Heptig, Rossmoor’s director ….

said Mark Heptig, Rossmoor’s director of golf courses. Thousands of gallons of water a day were being lost, and water sometimes covered the golf cart path near hole No. 1. “It kept the lake a foot or two below” normal water level, he added. Fully repairing the pond liner, last done in the mid-1990s, would have cost an estimated $75,000 to $80,000, Heptig said. Instead, Rossmoor golf crews