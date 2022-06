Pickleball site study recommended; delivery options for News discussed

GRF Planning Committee Pickleball site study recommended; delivery options for News discussed The GRF Planning Committee voted on June 23 to recommend pursuing study of an area just southwest of the Event Center as a prospective home for a new pickleball facility, opting for it over sites at the Buckeye Tennis Complex and the existing pickleball courts at Creekside. Included in this will