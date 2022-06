Pride Week concludes with caravan

Pride Week concludes with caravan Just two more events remain in the Rossmoor LGBTQ+ Alliance’s celebration of Pride Month 2022. The Alliance invites all of its members and Rossmoor neighbors and friends to join in the fun of these closing events. On Wednesday, June 22, at 4 p.m., the Alliance will hold an online Author Event, with Lucy Jane Bledsoe discussing her new book, “No Stopping