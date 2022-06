New bocce courts are a big hit

New bocce courts are a big hit To steal from an old saying, it’s a whole new bocce ballgame in Rossmoor. That is thanks to the newly resurfaced bocce courts at Sportsmen’s Park. Work on the bocce courts began in early May, and the courts reopened shortly before Memorial Day weekend, Director of Residential Services Jeff Matheson said. The new artificial turf surface was developed specifically