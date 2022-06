Celebration returns to Dollar with food trucks, entertainment and more

For the first time since 2019, residents and their families can come together again for the annual Fourth of July celebration at Dollar's picnic grounds. The event will be held Monday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Interrupted for two years because of the pandemic, the day's events and activities – sponsored