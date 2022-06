PG&E lays underground wire to Rossmoor substation

Work is underway to bury PG& E power lines that run west from the utility's Rossmoor substation, a small part of a much larger PG& E program to bury some 10,000 miles of power lines statewide to reduce the danger of wildfires. The two circuits being worked on for this project mostly feed Lafayette and a small portion of Moraga and