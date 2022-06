‘Party on the Plaza’ marks a return to normal

Karen Marguth will perform at "Party on the Plaza" on Friday, June 10. Absent from Rossmoor since summer 2019, this short series of Friday night concerts in June at Gateway's Peacock Plaza is being