ConFire receives $3.1 million grant to help with wildfire prevention The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has been awarded a $3.1 million wildfire prevention grant that was enthusiastically supported by GRF officials for its potential to help protect Rossmoor. The grant from Cal Fire will go toward creating a shaded fuel break in the Lafayette and Walnut Creek region that “will