Residents serving on county’s Advisory Council on Aging wish more knew about it It isn’t necessarily surprising that three Rossmoor residents, along with Rossmoor Counseling Services’ manager, serve as volunteer members of the Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging (ACOA). More unanticipated, those four volunteers say, is how few Rossmoor residents seem to know how the council