Neighbors for Safer Streets Rally planned for June 7 Two Rossmoor residents were hit by cars recently on Tice Creek Drive. Curt Gunn sadly died of his injuries in April; Becky Smith remains at John Muir Medical Center in very serious condition after the May 18 accident. In both instances, the drivers also were reportedly Rossmoor residents. To raise awareness of the dangerous driving practices