Finance: $1.4 million should go to Mutuals The Finance Committee is recommending that $1.4 million of a budget surplus –mainly due to the forgiveness of a Paycheck Protection Program loan – be distributed to the Mutuals. At its May 24 meeting, the committee also carved out $400,000 from the surplus for three projects: $110,000 toward an internal audit in 2023, an expenditure of $150,000