Limited bus service hours will be in effect on May 30 Because of the Memorial Day holiday, there will be limited bus service hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) on Monday, May 30. To schedule a ride for May 30, call Dial-A-Bus at 1-925-988-7676 on Friday, May 27, during regular business hours. Limited-service days include downtown service times of 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.