White Pony Express director to address Rotary Club

Eve Birge, executive director of White Pony Express, a Pleasant Hill-based nonprofit dedicated to helping provide the needy with food and clothing, will be the guest speaker at Rossmoor Rotary's meeting Wednesday, May 18 starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Hillside Clubhouse. Birge is responsible for all staff and volunteers and for all programs