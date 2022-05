Late storms delay need for EBMUD water for golf

Late storms delay need for EBMUD water for golf A couple of late-season rainstorms helped Rossmoor golf officials delay turning to its East Bay Municipal Utility District water supply. That spigot was opened May 6, Golf Superintendent Blake Swint said. Until then, the golf courses were being nourished by water from Tice Creek, from which GRF has longstanding riparian rights. EBMUD water