Purse-snatching theft startles Waterford resident A resident of The Waterford says she had her purse stolen in the parking lot on a quiet Sunday afternoon by someone who emerged from a vehicle that apparently trailed the resident through the front gate. Carol Collins, a 20-year resident of Rossmoor who has lived at The Waterford for the past 10 months, said she was returning from shopping