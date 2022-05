New GRF directors seated, officers elected

New GRF directors seated, officers elected Maxine Topper and Jill Alley joined the GRF Board as new directors following the GRF Annual Meeting of Members on Monday at Peacock Hall. Topper in District B, Alley in District F and incumbent Dale Harrington in District G ran unopposed and were elected by acclamation. They will each serve threeyear terms. Topper replaces Carl Members of the