GRF Board raises Membership Transfer Fee with eye on master plan Saying the GRF Board needs a more robust and more predictable source of funding to complete a decade’s worth of proposed major infrastructure projects, Board members on Thursday – at the Board’s first live, in-person meeting in 10 months – unanimously approved raising the Membership Transfer Fee from $10,000 to $12,000