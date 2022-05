City to soon allow recreational pot delivery to local homes

Residents of Rossmoor and elsewhere in Walnut Creek and beyond will soon be able to order adult-use cannabis from local delivery businesses, but it's likely to be at least a few years before the city will host a storefront cannabis business. Renee Lee, president and founder of the Rossmoor- based Compassion Soci- Rossmoor resident