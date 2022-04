Spring Flea Market returns on Saturday

Spring Flea Market returns on Saturday Karen Hewitt and her grandson had a special bonding experience in 2016, when they teamed up to sell some of the boy’s toys at the Rossmoor Activities Council Spring Flea Market. He was 13 and wasn’t using those toys anymore. The pair split $300 in proceeds. “It was amazing, and he came down and helped sell his Hot Wheels cars and Thomas trains,”