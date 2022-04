GRF Director Paul Moderacki resigns; Board to appoint replacement in District A

GRF Board District A Director Paul Moderacki resigned on April 18 because of "personal circumstances and family considerations." He was serving the first year of his three-year term on the GRF Board. In accordance with the GRF Bylaws, the GRF Board of Directors shall appoint a District A director to serve