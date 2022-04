Preparing for wildfires: Community meeting set for April 27

Preparing for wildfires: Community meeting set for April 27 All residents invited to the meeting, which is a prelude to an evacuation drill in Mutual 68 Not that long ago in Northern California, there was a time of year – generally winter and spring – that wasn’t fire season. Thanks to climate change and persistent drought, those days are over – wildfire season is, for all intents