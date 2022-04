Rossmoor welcomes new landscape chief

Rossmoor welcomes new landscape chief John Tawaststjerna already knew the lay of the land in Rossmoor by the time he was hired as the new landscape manager. He and his previous employer, BrightView Landscape Co. in Pleasanton, had contracted with several individual Mutuals on landscaping projects. Tawaststjerna said he believes he’s already impacted Rossmoor’s visual presentation.