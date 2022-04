Outdoor pools can open even without lifeguards

Outdoor pools can open even without lifeguards By Sam Richards Staff writer Rossmoor s outdoor swimming pools now .will have times with no lifeguard on duty, after the GRF Board on Thursday voted to open those pools even when there isn’t a lifeguard available to cover all pool open hours. The Board voted 6 to 3 (with “no” votes from Dale Harrington, Paul Moderacki and Leanne Hamaji)