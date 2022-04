A love of hiking and camaraderie

A love of hiking and camaraderie Scramblers form bond on Trails Club’s hikes By Mike Wood Staff writer What drives the Trails Club’s hardiest group, the Scramblers, to tackle preposterously challenging hikes like their annual New Year Day’s trek to the Mount Diablo summit? It’s about being in the moment. “When you are outside and you are hiking, you are being in the present,”