Fit to lead: Bergstrom joins Fitness Center It’s spring, an ideal time for Richard Bergstrom to immerse himself in his new role as the fitness lead for the Tice Creek Fitness Center. “I like the nature of everything around here, and the people here are very welcoming and friendly,” Bergstrom said. Bergstrom, who began his new role Feb. 21, is eager to be working with a wide range