Echoes from Eastern Europe

Echoes from Eastern Europe Two Rossmoor residents share their stories Yelena Sigal: ‘At least I hear her voice, and I know everything is fine’ Yelena Sigal and her friend Larisa met in kindergarten in Kyiv, Ukraine, and the two have kept in touch ever since, despite Sigal having lived in the United States for 33 years. The pair would speak occasionally every few months – Larisa in