Wed. October 18, 2017

  • Stock Quotes

    NASDAQ6624.22  chart+0.56
    S&P 5002561.26  chart+1.90
    2017-10-18 17:15
  • Walnut Creek
    54°
    light intensity drizzle
    humidity: 87%
    wind: 9mph SW
    H 54 • L 54
    59°
    Fri
    60°
    Sat
    64°
    Sun
    68°
    Mon
    71°
    Tue
    Weather from OpenWeatherMap