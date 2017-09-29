Health & Fitness 9-2017

  • Stock Quotes

    NASDAQ6495.9595  chart+42.5088
    S&P 5002519.36  chart+9.30
    2017-09-29 17:15
  • Walnut Creek
    56°
    clear sky
    humidity: 71%
    wind: 3mph SW
    H 56 • L 56
    68°
    Mon
    66°
    Tue
    69°
    Wed
    67°
    Thu
    72°
    Fri
    Weather from OpenWeatherMap